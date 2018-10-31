HSBC (HSBA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 718.79 ($9.39).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.32) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

