HSBC Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €12.50 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BNP Paribas set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.64 ($18.18).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

