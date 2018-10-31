HOQU Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $976,524.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.12 or 0.09513235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

