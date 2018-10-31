Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,810,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HOMB opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.