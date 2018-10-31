Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 151.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

