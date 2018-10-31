Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in General Motors (GM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 144,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,550,000 after buying an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

