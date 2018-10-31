Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 69,140 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLDD. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

