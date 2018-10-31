Hilltop (HTH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Compass Point upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

HTH opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

