Hikari Power Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 0.25% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 2,983.40%. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

