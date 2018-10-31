HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98,367.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $98,367.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.31 or 0.09532213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,197,707 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.