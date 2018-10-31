Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hercules Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 284.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

