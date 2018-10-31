Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.164-1.208 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.74-2.84 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 115,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $1,020,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,961 shares of company stock worth $11,578,487. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.