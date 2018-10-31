Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. 1,998,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,239. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,195,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $1,020,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,487 over the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

