Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Receives €117.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €117.35 ($136.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €96.58 ($112.30) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.