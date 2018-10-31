Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

