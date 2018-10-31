Head to Head Survey: KION Grp AG/ADR (KIGRY) & ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY)

KION Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KION Grp AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KION Grp AG/ADR 5.48% 13.94% 3.57% ZTE CORP/ADR 1.54% 3.67% 1.12%

KION Grp AG/ADR has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KION Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KION Grp AG/ADR pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KION Grp AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KION Grp AG/ADR $8.65 billion 0.72 $480.15 million $1.05 13.66 ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.37 $750.28 million $0.32 8.78

ZTE CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KION Grp AG/ADR. ZTE CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KION Grp AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KION Grp AG/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KION Grp AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZTE CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

KION Grp AG/ADR beats ZTE CORP/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KION Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases industrial trucks and related items; offers maintenance and repair services; and finances long-term leases. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including conveyors, sorters, storage and retrieval systems, picking equipment, and palletisers under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

