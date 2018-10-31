Head to Head Review: The Guitammer (GTMM) versus Koss (KOSS)

The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Guitammer and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A Koss -14.44% -2.43% -1.81%

The Guitammer has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Guitammer and Koss’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Guitammer $1.57 million 0.43 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Koss $23.51 million 0.86 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

The Guitammer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Koss.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Guitammer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Guitammer and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Guitammer beats Koss on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Guitammer Company Profile

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

