Head to Head Review: Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Future Fintech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $26.23 billion 2.60 $11.00 billion $3.55 15.73 Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 3.01 -$102.58 million N/A N/A

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Future Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz 40.85% 6.16% 3.28% Future Fintech Group -1,702.58% -143.13% -44.31%

Dividends

Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Future Fintech Group does not pay a dividend. Kraft Heinz pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kraft Heinz has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kraft Heinz and Future Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 3 4 9 0 2.38 Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus target price of $71.07, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Future Fintech Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

