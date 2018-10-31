Head-To-Head Review: Cool (AWSM) versus TE Connectivity (TEL)

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Cool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cool and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 3 9 0 2.75

TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -31.85% -160.62% -40.81% TE Connectivity 9.26% 20.33% 10.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and TE Connectivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $23.39 million 0.56 -$4.67 million N/A N/A TE Connectivity $13.11 billion 2.06 $1.68 billion $4.83 16.06

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Dividends

TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cool does not pay a dividend. TE Connectivity pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TE Connectivity has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cool has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Cool on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through online TE store and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

