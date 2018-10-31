Head-To-Head Review: Best Buy (BBY) and Yosen Group (YOSN)

Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Best Buy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Yosen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Best Buy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yosen Group and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yosen Group N/A -2,076.94% 4,545.01% Best Buy 2.44% 40.28% 11.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yosen Group and Best Buy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yosen Group $2.88 million 1.44 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Best Buy $42.15 billion 0.46 $1.00 billion $4.42 16.07

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than Yosen Group.

Dividends

Best Buy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Yosen Group does not pay a dividend. Best Buy pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Best Buy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Yosen Group has a beta of -4.89, meaning that its stock price is 589% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Best Buy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yosen Group and Best Buy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yosen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Best Buy 2 11 5 0 2.17

Best Buy has a consensus price target of $80.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Best Buy is more favorable than Yosen Group.

Summary

Best Buy beats Yosen Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yosen Group

Yosen Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, focuses on franchising or operating restaurants. The company was formerly known as China 3C Group and changed its name to Yosen Group, Inc. in December 2012. Yosen Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company's stores also offer appliances, which comprise dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, etc.; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, set-up, protection plan, repair, technical support, and educational services. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. It has approximately 1,200 large-format and 300 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

