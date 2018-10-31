Head to Head Review: All-American Sportpark (AASP) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares All-American Sportpark and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -568.89% KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A

All-American Sportpark has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares All-American Sportpark and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All-American Sportpark $2.02 million 1.04 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH $15.02 billion 0.47 $631.17 million $0.66 9.85

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for All-American Sportpark and KINGFISHER PLC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. All-American Sportpark does not pay a dividend. KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KINGFISHER PLC/SH beats All-American Sportpark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated a golf center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

