Head-To-Head Contrast: Cellectis (CLLS) vs. Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellectis and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -281.38% -25.46% -22.34% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellectis and Erytech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.37%. Erytech Pharma has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.49%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Cellectis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Erytech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $33.72 million 31.16 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -9.09 Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$37.89 million ($3.33) -2.13

Erytech Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Cellectis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

