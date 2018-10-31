Head to Head Comparison: Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) versus Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV $655.70 million 6.96 $246.40 million $4.09 19.90 Saker Aviation Services $12.02 million 0.23 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 38.09% 22.92% 12.49% Saker Aviation Services 3.29% 7.64% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 1 1 1 0 2.00 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.73%. Given Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Saker Aviation Services does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV beats Saker Aviation Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base. It also provides ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as other miscellaneous services. Its business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport; as a FBO and MRO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport; and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

