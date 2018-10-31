H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Director Paul Arnold Buys 10,000 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEES opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $719.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

