HCP’s (HCP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

HCP (NYSE:HCP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,063. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.28.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in HCP by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

