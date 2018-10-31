HCP’s (HCP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

HCP (NYSE:HCP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.
Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,063. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in HCP by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCP
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
