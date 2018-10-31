Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $49,991,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,706,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after buying an additional 270,641 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after buying an additional 177,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after buying an additional 116,655 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

