Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,876 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $1,959,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,100,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $1,420,196.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,642.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.49 and a 52 week high of $179.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

