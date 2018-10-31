Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,392 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 467.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 46.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

NYSE WCG opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

