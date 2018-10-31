Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.15 Million Position in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund comprises about 0.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 188.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

