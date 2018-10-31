Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,299,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,301% from the previous session’s volume of 235,602 shares.The stock last traded at $26.66 and had previously closed at $26.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,120.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $975,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

