Harsco (HSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Harsco had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,915,000 after buying an additional 794,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 1,181,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 73,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after buying an additional 242,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

