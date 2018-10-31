Harsco (HSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $30.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,915,000 after buying an additional 794,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 1,181,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 73,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after buying an additional 242,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
