Harmonic (HLIT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-409 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.7 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Harmonic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,408. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.