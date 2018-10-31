Harmonic (HLIT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-409 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.7 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Harmonic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,408. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

