Harley-Davidson Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.76 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,059.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,739 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.