Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,739 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 125.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

