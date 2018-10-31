Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETFC. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

ETFC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.