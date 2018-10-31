Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $397,000 in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.