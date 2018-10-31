Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) PT Set at €31.70 by UBS Group

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.22 ($40.96).

Shares of HLAG stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €32.70 ($38.02). The stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

