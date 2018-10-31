Hanson McClain Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

