Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €122.00 ($141.86) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.55 ($130.87).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €117.00 ($136.05) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

