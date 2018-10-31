Habit Restaurants (HABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:HABT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 91,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

