Habit Restaurants (HABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
NASDAQ:HABT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 91,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.