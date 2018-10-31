Habit Restaurants (HABT) Releases Earnings Results

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 1,283,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HABT. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

