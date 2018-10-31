GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,064 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.