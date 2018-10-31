GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

