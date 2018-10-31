GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $176.01 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

