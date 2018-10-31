Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:GUY traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.78. 2,652,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,911. Guyana Goldfields has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.42.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. Guyana Goldfields had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of C$53.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Stackhouse purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,310.00. Also, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The bought 634,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,902,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,902,600 shares of company stock worth $5,582,126.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

