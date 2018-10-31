Guardant Health’s (GH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Swann

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GH. William Blair began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of GH opened at $34.07 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

