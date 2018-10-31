Guaranty Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (GBNK)

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

Guaranty Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancorp to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of GBNK opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

GBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

