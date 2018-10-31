G&S Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF comprises about 2.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 223.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.