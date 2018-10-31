G&S Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

