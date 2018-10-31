G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,704 LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,814,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,886,000 after buying an additional 665,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 306.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,612,000 after buying an additional 2,666,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.33 and a beta of 1.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $68,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,145.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,256 shares of company stock valued at $379,647 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

